2020 Re|focus Virtual Webinar Series

Episode 1: Putting Marine Plastics to Work in the Supply Chain

Thursday, May 28, 11:00am – 12:30pm EDT

Join us for the first webinar in the Re|focus webinar series. Major efforts are underway across the globe to remove plastic marine debris from the environment. Aside from landfilling this material or incinerating it, what can be done with it? This complimentary session will feature panelists that are leading research on the recycling of these materials and explore strategies for aggregating meaningful volumes of materials from otherwise isolated clean-up efforts.

Moderator: Mark Richardson, Series One LLC, Co-Founder & Principal

Scott Howard, PolyVisions, CEO

Scott Farling, Ocean Plastics Recovery Project, Co-Founder

Andy Schroeder, Ocean Plastics Recovery Project, Co-Founder

Ryan Schoenike, OceanCycle, Co-Founder & President

Episode 2: Driving Environmental Outcomes Using Life Cycle Analysis (LCAs)

Wednesday, June 17, 11:00am - 12:30pm EDT

"Paper or plastic?" While a seemingly simple question, arriving at an answer could be quite complex. Without the right set of information to answer this question, you're really just hoping to make the best choice for the environment. Fortunately, life cycle analysis (LCA) can be used as a tool to reveal the critical information necessary to make the choices about materials and design that will drive the best environmental outcomes. This session will explore how to use LCAs in your business, how to be a good consumer of LCA data and how LCA data can translate into policy and regulatory frameworks relating to packaging.

Moderator: Monica Filyaw, PolyQuest, Director of Quality, Safety, and Regulatory Affairs

Michael Hodges, Amcor Rigid Packaging, Vice President, Public Affairs

Bruce Uhlman, BASF Corporation, Manager, Applied Sustainability, Product Stewardship

Episode 3: Telling Our Sustainability Stories

More details coming soon!

Episode 4: Bioplastics 101

More details coming soon!

Episode 5: New Solutions for Untapped Feedstocks

Thursday, October 8, 11:00am – 12:30pm EST

As the industry seeks to advance the circularity of our products, the limitations of mechanical recycling are becoming increasingly clear. While some products are perfectly suited for mechnical recycling, some are not. Emerging technologies that go beyond mechanical recycling offer new solutions to expand recovery beyond current realities. This session will explore how advanced recycling technologies are building new pathways to ensure all plastics can be managed as valuable resources for manufacturing.

Moderator: Donna Davis, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Sustainability and Advocacy Manager for Polyethylene

Charles Willard, Lux Research, Inc., Senior Research Associate

Episode 6: Recycling

More details coming soon!