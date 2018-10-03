The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards from November 19, 2020 – January 15, 2021. The awards are designed to recognize the companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation—driving environmental advantages in product design, sustainable materials, and end-of-life recovery.
AWARD CATEGORIES
- Design
- Materials
- End of Life
Design
- Design for Recycling
- Design for Anti-Litter
- Innovation in Equipment Allowing for New Product Design
Materials
- Innovation in or Use of Bioplastics
- Innovation in or Use of Recycled Content
- Additives for Upcycling
End of Life
- Innovation in Recycling
- Innovation in Recycling or Composting Equipment
Winners in each category will be selected in February and announced mid-March. Winners are strongly encouraged to attend the 2021 Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, co-located with NPE2021: The Plastics Show, to receive their awards in-person.
In addition to the three defined award categories, two additional awards will be announced during the ceremony.
The Leadership Innovation Award: The winner of this award will be determined by the judging panel.
The People's Choice Award: All nominations for the Sustainability Innovation Awards qualify to be a part of the People's Choice Award contest. All proposals will be shared online and the nominee with the most votes will win a special trophy during the ceremony.
JUDGING CRITERIA
A panel of judges composed of authoritative sources in plastics manufacturing, materials, and recycling who are qualified to determine what truly represents the state-of-the-art innovation will select one award winner for each of the three categories. Each submission will be graded on the following criteria:
- Innovation: How novel is the idea being proposed?
- Environmental Impact: What is the environmental benefit? If this can be quantified (CO2 savings, water reduction, energy reduction, etc.), this should be included in the submission.
- Market Impact: How scalable is this innovation? What is the potential market impact if it were to reach commercialization?