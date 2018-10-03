The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) will be accepting nominations for the 2021 Re|focus Sustainability Innovation Awards from November 19, 2020 – January 15, 2021. The awards are designed to recognize the companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation—driving environmental advantages in product design, sustainable materials, and end-of-life recovery.

AWARD CATEGORIES

Design

Materials

End of Life

Design

Design for Recycling

Design for Anti-Litter

Innovation in Equipment Allowing for New Product Design

Materials

Innovation in or Use of Bioplastics

Innovation in or Use of Recycled Content

Additives for Upcycling

End of Life

Innovation in Recycling

Innovation in Recycling or Composting Equipment

Winners in each category will be selected in February and announced mid-March. Winners are strongly encouraged to attend the 2021 Re|focus Sustainability & Recycling Summit, co-located with NPE2021: The Plastics Show, to receive their awards in-person.

In addition to the three defined award categories, two additional awards will be announced during the ceremony.

The Leadership Innovation Award: The winner of this award will be determined by the judging panel.

The People's Choice Award: All nominations for the Sustainability Innovation Awards qualify to be a part of the People's Choice Award contest. All proposals will be shared online and the nominee with the most votes will win a special trophy during the ceremony.



JUDGING CRITERIA

A panel of judges composed of authoritative sources in plastics manufacturing, materials, and recycling who are qualified to determine what truly represents the state-of-the-art innovation will select one award winner for each of the three categories. Each submission will be graded on the following criteria: