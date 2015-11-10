2020 Re|focus Virtual Webinar Series

Episode 1: Putting Marine Plastics to Work in the Supply Chain

Thursday, May 28, 11:00am – 12:30pm EDT

Download Webinar Recording

Join us for the first webinar in the Re|focus webinar series. Major efforts are underway across the globe to remove plastic marine debris from the environment. Aside from landfilling this material or incinerating it, what can be done with it? This complimentary session will feature panelists that are leading research on the recycling of these materials and explore strategies for aggregating meaningful volumes of materials from otherwise isolated clean-up efforts.

Moderator: Mark Richardson, Series One LLC, Co-Founder & Principal

Scott Howard, PolyVisions, CEO

Scott Farling, Ocean Plastics Recovery Project, Co-Founder

Andy Schroeder, Ocean Plastics Recovery Project, Co-Founder

Ryan Schoenike, OceanCycle, Co-Founder & President



Episode 2: Driving Environmental Outcomes Using Life Cycle Analysis (LCA)

Wednesday, June 17, 11:00am - 12:30pm EDT

Download Webinar Recording

"Paper or plastic?" While a seemingly simple question, arriving at an answer could be quite complex. Without the right set of information to answer this question, you're really just hoping to make the best choice for the environment. Fortunately, life cycle analysis (LCA) can be used as a tool to reveal the critical information necessary to make the choices about materials and design that will drive the best environmental outcomes. This session will explore how to use LCA in your business, how to be a good consumer of LCA data and how LCA data can translate into policy and regulatory frameworks relating to packaging.

Moderator: Monica Filyaw, PolyQuest, Director of Quality, Safety, and Regulatory Affairs

Dennis Kittel, Amcor Rigid Packaging, Senior Sustainability Advisor

Bruce Uhlman, BASF Corporation, Manager, Applied Sustainability, Product Stewardship

As brands are making commitments toward more sustainable material choices, bioplastics are often looked at as a solution. Whether made from renewable feedstocks or in some way biodegradable (such as industrial compostable), bioplastics are a growing part of the plastics industry, and are suitable for many different types of applications and products. In addition to an overview of what bioplastics are and tackling some common misconceptions, this session will include presentations from experts and companies about how the plastics industry is collaborating and innovating to provide new sustainable options.

Moderator: Patrick Krieger, Director, Sustainability & Materials, Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS)

Kevin Hanrahan, Chief Marketing Officer, High Performance Polymers, Arkema High Performance Polymers

Dr. Michael Mang, Director of Materials Technology, Danimer Scientific



Episode 4: Telling Our Sustainability Stories

Tuesday, September 15, 11:00am – 12:30pm EDT

Register Now

Today, more than ever, constructing a persuasive narrative is essential to reaching our audiences. While the plastics industry has traditionally relied on science-based facts to tell our sustainability story, it is becoming increasingly clear those facts must be couched in a compelling story to maximize impact. During this session, panelists from each segment of the supply chain will use a specific case study on recycling marine plastics to showcase how you can shape an impactful narrative to better tell your sustainability story.

Francisco Cruz, Co-Founder and CEO, Atando Cabos

Julio Compagnon, CEO, Comberplast

Ricardo Vereta, Latin America Market Development Lead, ExxonMobil Chemical Company

Pam Cadile, Market Developer, ExxonMobil Chemical Company



Episode 5: New Solutions for Untapped Feedstocks

Thursday, October 8, 11:00am – 12:30pm EST

Register Now

As the industry seeks to advance the circularity of our products, the limitations of mechanical recycling are becoming increasingly clear. While some products are perfectly suited for mechnical recycling, some are not. Emerging technologies that go beyond mechanical recycling offer new solutions to expand recovery beyond current realities. This session will explore how advanced recycling technologies are building new pathways to ensure all plastics can be managed as valuable resources for manufacturing.

Moderator: Donna Davis, ExxonMobil Chemical Company, Sustainability and Advocacy Manager for Polyethylene

Charles Willard, Lux Research, Inc., Senior Research Associate

Joe Vaillancourt, Cyclyx, CEO



Episode 6: Recycling

More details coming soon!